FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPRI) — Campbell Keenan has made the catch of a lifetime.

The 12-year-old boy from Southampton, Massachusetts, was on a family fishing trip off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he caught a great white shark.

“I was a little bit scared at first,” he recalled.

Keenan said the day started off slow until eventually something grabbed his line and dragged it about 300 yards.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to go up against a shark but it did make me a little bit excited and I sat down in the chair and he gave the rod to me and I just started cranking,” he said.

Keenan battled for nearly an hour and eventually reeled in the 10-foot-long great white.

Regulations didn’t allow him to take the shark out of the water, but they got it close enough to the boat to take some pictures and tag it before releasing it.

“I don’t think anything could ever top this,” he said.