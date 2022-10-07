EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s corn! It’s a beautiful thing. Corn is even more beautiful when the stalks are carved into intricate patterns for a corn maze.

Sky Drone 12 took to the skies over Southern New England to find 12 different corn mazes for you to get lost in this fall.

IN THIS LIST: Cucumber Hill Farm, Foster | Morris Farm, Warwick | Four Town Farm, Seekonk | Escobar Farm, Portsmouth | Salisbury Farm, Johnston | Spring Hill Sugarhouse, Richmond | Confreda Farms and Scary Acres, Cranston | Clark Farms, Matunuck | Adams Farm, Cumberland | Wojcik Farm, Blackstone, MA | The Farmer’s Daughter, S. Kingstown | Fort Hill Farm, Thompson, CT

Cucumber Hill Farm — Foster

Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster, RI

“Wonders of the World” is the theme for the Cucumber Hill Farm’s corn maze this year. Once you find your way out of the cornfield, you can pick your own pumpkin, go on a hay ride or maybe even ride a pony.

The farm is open weekends through Sunday, Oct. 30. Saturday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to the last entry at 9 p.m. for the flashlight maze. On Sundays, they’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morris Farm — Warwick

Courtesy Morris Farm — The Morris Farm Corn Maze in Warwick, RI

This year was 12 News’ first visit to the Morris Farm corn maze. We are glad we got here because this year’s maze has a special meaning.

Longtime Morris Farm manager Paul Sullivan passed away after a valiant battle with cancer last summer. The maze is in his honor with “Farmer Paul” carved into the cornfield and his trademark LL Bean boot.

Owner John Morris has had corn mazes for years on his farm, but because of its proximity to T.F. Green International Airport, it’s very difficult to get permission to fly a drone there. However, we wanted to include the farm in this list and we’re glad we did.

The corn maze is open on weekends through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Four Town Farm — Seekonk

Four Town Farm in Seekonk, MA

After a couple of years off from corn mazes, Four Town Farm is back in the corn maze game. According to Four Town Farm’s Chris Clegg, the maze wasn’t designed to be overly complicated and is kid friendly.

Activities like corn mazes are very important to farms as they are part of their “agritainment”. A good portion of any farm’s income comes from these fall activities, so make sure you support your local farm!

Escobar Farm — Portsmouth

The Escobar Farm Corn Maze in Portsmouth, RI

There’s a “Field of Dreams” in Portsmouth where you’re invited to make your wish come true. Wish for success, happiness, health, love and faith. Escobar’s massive corn maze could keep you busy for a couple of hours.

Tickets cost $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for ages 5-11, and those 4 and under are free.

Note: Cash is only accepted on-site, but you can buy a ticket online ahead of time.

The maze is open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 6. The maze will also be open on Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salisbury Farm — Johnston

Salisbury Farm in Johnston, RI

Congratulations to the Salisbury’s as they are celebrating their 25th year of corn mazes.

They’ve had many different themes throughout the years and this year, they are appropriately celebrating their silver anniversary.

Salisbury Farm is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends and holidays they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all weather permitting.

Spring Hill Sugarhouse — Richmond

The Spring Hill Sugar House Corn Maze in Richmond, RI

Grab some fresh cider, pick a pumpkin and get lost in a fairy and gnome-themed corn maze at Spring Hill Sugarhouse in Richmond.

In the picture above, see that yellow rectangle on the right side? That is a field of sunflowers!

The maze here is kid-friendly and won’t take you too long.

The farm is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be open on Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confreda Farms and Scary Acres — Cranston

Confreda Farm’s Family Friendly Maze Confreda Farm’s Scary Acres Maze

What’s better than a corn maze in autumn? How about two?

Confreda is offering hay rides out to their family-friendly maze and haunted hay rides to their Scary Acres Maze where they say, “Fear Lives Here.”

Tickets are not available at the door for Scary Acres. You can purchase the tickets online ahead of time.

Clark Farms — Matunuck

The Clark Farms Corn Maze in Matunuck, RI

Get lost in Wonderland at Clark Farms! The theme this year is Alice in Wonderland.

Thomas Crudale of Clark Farms said the summer’s heat and drought were impacting the corn stalks this year, but some late summer rain certainly helped.

The corn stalks in some areas of the maze are a little shorter than they would like, but it is still in great shape. Last year, about 14,000 people wandered around their maze — it was their best year ever.

Clark’s also offers flashlight mazes every Saturday night in October and free s’mores until 9 p.m.

Adams Farm — Cumberland

The Adams Farm Corn Maze in Cumberland, RI

There is an expanded corn maze this year at Adams Farm in Cumberland! They have their usual sprawling maze, but they’ve added a larger maze on a hill that overlooks some beautiful foliage.

The fun doesn’t stop in the maze. They also have go-karts and a petting zoo, along with an award-winning pumpkin patch.

The farm offers hayrides out to the corn maze. Don’t forget to stop at the farm stand!

Adams Farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wojcik Farm Corn Maze in Blackstone, MA

Get ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away.

Rocket ships and planets are carved into the corn field at Wojcik Farm in Blackstone, Mass. (just over the border from Woonsocket). This is a big maze, but not too difficult — allow yourself an hour to find your way out.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to pick up some apple pastry. They make their own pies, cookies and apple cider donuts. You won’t be disappointed.

The Farmer’s Daughter — South Kingstown

Farmer’s Daughter Corn Maze in South Kingstown, RI

This is Sky Drone 12’s first time flying over the very large maze at The Farmer’s Daughter in South Kingstown (it’s just down the road from the University of Rhode Island).

This is a kid-friendly maze that won’t take you too long to do, and that’s OK because there are plenty of other things to do on this farm: pick a pumpkin, go on a hay ride, do a scavenger hunt, pumpkin slingshot? Sounds interesting. Race rubber ducks and meet some goats.

The Farmer’s Daughter Fall Harvest Festival will continue every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fort Hill Farm in Thompson, CT

You’ll probably see some monarch butterflies in the flower garden as they are heading south for the winter. You’ll also want to get a cone of their homemade ice cream (the mint chocolate chip is highly recommended).

And you’ll definitely want to explore their Tree of Life corn maze.

Allow yourself 90 minutes to weave your way through as this is a massive four-acre corn maze.

