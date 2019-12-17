$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in RI, jackpot climbs to $372 million

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Did you check your Mega Millions ticket on Friday? If you purchased yours in Rhode Island, you may want to.

Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner for the Dec. 13 drawing, there was a $10,000 winning ticket sold in Rhode Island that has yet to be claimed.

Cumberland Shell at 4120 Mendon Rd. in Cumberland, sold the winning ticket.

Now, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $372 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with the cash option totaling roughly $251.6 million.

If Tuesday’s jackpot is hit, this would be the 14th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Since the last jackpot was won in Texas on Sept. 24, lottery officials said there have been almost 12.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 17 worth $1 million or more.

The deadline to purchase tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is 9:50 p.m. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m.