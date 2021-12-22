Top 5 tips for managing holiday stress

Healthy Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Teralyn Sell, Psychotherapist and Brain Health Expert, states that in order to keep one’s mental and physical health in top-shape during this crazy time, it’s crucial to find ways to address and manage stress quickly and easily.

Here are Dr. Teralyn Sell’s top 5 ways to manage holiday stress during these uncertain times:

#1: Learn to say no.

#2: Pay attention to your thought patterns.  

#3: Eat well, even when you don’t want to

#4: Connect how you want.  

#5: Mental health

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com