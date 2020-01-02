Bri-Healthy wants to help you in 2020

The new year comes with a lot of pressure to keep resolutions, get a gym membership, and eat super healthy – but it’s not always realistic to make this change cold turkey, especially when we may not be ready for it

Instead of trying to make these changes cold turkey, ease gradually into a healthy lifestyle!

Here are some tips that BRI Healthy wants you to have to help you get started:

First, make sure you’re really ready to make these changes. So many times, we feel pressured to start a healthy lifestyle in the beginning of the year because of the classic new year’s resolution mindset. Many people jump into it without a plan and end up stopping quickly. It’s so important to make sure you really want it, and that it’s for your health, not just your appearance. When the motivation comes from within, and not from the outside, you WILL achieve your goals much more effectively!



Start from a place of self-love. More often than not, people start their healthy new year’s resolutions from a place of unhappiness with themselves. Maybe they ate too much during the holidays and experienced a bit of weight gain (which is entirely normal!), or we’ve wanted to lose weight for a while and January 1st reminds us of that. But one thing that made my journey much easier and happier was the fact that I came from a place of loving myself. I wanted to make these changes so I could live a longer life, so I could experience more physical activity, so I could improve my quality of living, not just because I wanted to look better.



Find a way that works for you. This may take some time, and that’s okay! No one method works for everyone. I used MyFitnessPal to track my food intake, which helped me to stay on track, but that doesn’t work for everyone. Take your time to figure out what works for you – there is no deadline! You can start by researching easy, healthy recipes that you can make at home, and locating places that offer healthy options if you don’t have a home-cooked meal on hand. If you don’t already exercise, start slowly and ease yourself into it. Walking a few times a week is an amazing place to start! It’s cold here now, but finding an indoor track or using a treadmill are amazing starting points, too.



Don’t get discouraged. There are certain stigmas against “resolution gym-goers” because people think that they won’t stick with it. Well, be the one that proves them wrong! Nobody’s judgments have anything to do with you – they have to do with them. And even when challenging times arise with healthy eating, don’t give up. Be kind to yourself when slip-ups happen, because they will. If you have a less healthy meal, enjoy it, try not to feel guilty about it, and get right back on track the next day!

