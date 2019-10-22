Debuting Oct. 29: 12 on 12 – The secret FBI tapes that exposed the mob

(WPRI) — October 29, 1989: A secret recording captured inside a Massachusetts home changed organized crime forever. Four members of the Patriarca crime family took the oath of secrecy to join the crime family. Little did they know that the FBI was secretly recording the whole thing.

In this month’s 12 on 12 Digital Original, Target 12 Investigator Tim White goes in-depth on this incredible moment in mob history, 30 years to the day of the now-infamous mob induction ceremony. An FBI agent assigned to the case speaks publicly for the first time, and we reveal what happened to the four men who swore a secret oath to the mob.

Don’t miss this 12 on 12 Digital Original: The Mafia Tapes debuting Tuesday, October 29 at 5 p.m. only on WPRI.com.

