Untraditional Holidays: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday at 5

12 on 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the holiday season and this year, it’s anything but traditional.

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in recent weeks, there’s really no place like home. But that doesn’t mean the pandemic has to dampen your spirits.

In our newest 12 on 12 Digital Original, we explore how people and places across Southern New England are adapting.

From houses of worship keeping congregants safe to creative ways families are celebrating, it’s a look at how we’re all dealing with these Untraditional Holidays Wednesday at 5 p.m. on 12 News, WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News app.

12 on 12 Digital Originals by 12 News

The Value of Home »


The War on Alzheimer’s »
Atypical Election »

Distance Learning Divide »
Summer Weather Threats »

Perspectives on Race »
Youth Sports Sidelined »

It’s Good News »
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know »

The Impact of Opioids »
State of the Bay »

The Business of Cannabis »
Winter Weather Outlook »

The Mafia Tapes »
An American Debate »

A Burning Controversy »
Cold Case Cards: All In »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

HOLIDAYS 2020

More Holidays

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams