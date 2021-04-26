Summer Planning Guide: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday at 5

Summer in Southern New England has something for everyone, but last year, much of that went away.

Now, as the weather warms up, 12 News is taking a look at what’s in store for summer 2021.

From iconic events like the Newport Music Festival and Water Fire to your everyday trip to the beach or farmers’ market, our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original has all the information you need to start planning out your summer.

Summer Planning Guide: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts this Wednesday at 5 p.m. on 12 News and WPRI.com.

