WICKFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island marine biology camp has returned after COVID-19 forced it to go on hiatus.

URI Professor Brad Wetherbee said of the 13 high schoolers participating, some had never even been on a boat.

Their trawling yielded dogfish, spider crabs, sea robins, and a lobster.

Join the 12 News crew as we dive deep into the world of sharks in our new 12 on 12 Digital Original.

More on Sharks: Shark Tagging 401 🦈 Shark Patrol 🦈 Inside the Belly of the Beast 🦈 ‘The Ferrari of the Ocean’ 🦈 Shark Camp 🦈 Shark Quiz 🦈Track Sharks in Real Time 🦈 Further Reading and Resources