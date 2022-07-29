WICKFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island marine biology camp has returned after COVID-19 forced it to go on hiatus.

URI Professor Brad Wetherbee said of the 13 high schoolers participating, some had never even been on a boat.

Their trawling yielded dogfish, spider crabs, sea robins, and a lobster.

Join the 12 News crew as we dive deep into the world of sharks in our new 12 on 12 Digital Original.

More on Sharks: Shark Tagging 401 🦈 Shark Patrol 🦈 Inside the Belly of the Beast 🦈 ‘The Ferrari of the Ocean’ 🦈 Shark Camp 🦈 Shark Quiz 🦈Track Sharks in Real Time 🦈 Further Reading and Resources

  • Adult blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs it from below. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • Blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs it from above. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • Blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs her from behind. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • 12 News’ Adriana Rozas Rivera angles an eight foot blue shark to the research vessel for tagging.
  • 12 News’ T.J. Del Santo angles an eight foot blue shark to the research vessel for tagging.
  • Researcher Jon Dodd of Atlantic Shark Institute tags and releases a large blue shark.
  • Juvenile shortfin mako shark is released after tagging. (Photo: Brad Wetherbee)
  • Tag on a live mako shark. (Photo: Jon F. Dodd)
  • Atlantic Shark Institute and Rhode Island DEM acoustic research buoy offshore, near Block Island. (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI 12)
  • Drones are being used at Blue Shutters beach to patrol for sharks.
  • URI’s Shark Camp hosts Rhode Island High School students to introduce them to local marine life.
  • Shark warning signs on beaches on Cape Cod.
  • Aging sharks can be done by counting bands in sharks’ vertebrae.