CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifeguards are trained to spot fins in the water and distinguish whether it’s a shark or not.

Last year, a thresher was spotted at beaches in Charlestown and Narragansett.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has a guide that informs state beach response to suspected and confirmed shark sightings. According to their protocol, if a shark sighting is confirmed, beachgoers must remain out of the water for 60 minutes after the fin sighting.

“The real origin for it was trying to help better educate the public and lifeguards as to the marine life out there that may at some point pose a risk to beachgoers,” said Conor McManus, chief of the DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries.

To patrol the waters, the town of Charlestown purchased two drones. Blue Shutters Beach Manager Matthew Power is one of two FAA-certified pilots at the beach. The drone can be deployed within a minute.

“If the lifeguards have any concern about a fin in the water, we can send it up,” Power said. “Zoom in on it, because it also has a zoom on the camera to really identify and pinpoint what it is.”

Join the 12 News crew as we dive deep into the world of sharks in our new 12 on 12 Digital Original.

  • Adult blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs it from below. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • Blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs it from above. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • Blue shark roams while researcher Joshua K. Moyer swims and photographs her from behind. (Photo: Joshua K. Moyer)
  • 12 News’ Adriana Rozas Rivera angles an eight foot blue shark to the research vessel for tagging.
  • 12 News’ T.J. Del Santo angles an eight foot blue shark to the research vessel for tagging.
  • Researcher Jon Dodd of Atlantic Shark Institute tags and releases a large blue shark.
  • Juvenile shortfin mako shark is released after tagging. (Photo: Brad Wetherbee)
  • Tag on a live mako shark. (Photo: Jon F. Dodd)
  • Atlantic Shark Institute and Rhode Island DEM acoustic research buoy offshore, near Block Island. (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI 12)
  • Drones are being used at Blue Shutters beach to patrol for sharks.
  • URI’s Shark Camp hosts Rhode Island High School students to introduce them to local marine life.
  • Shark warning signs on beaches on Cape Cod.
  • Aging sharks can be done by counting bands in sharks’ vertebrae.