EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A sought-after prize for sport fishermen is now off the table.

Shortfin mako shark populations dwindled to dangerous levels, prompting the National Marine Fisheries Service to implement a shortfin mako shark retention limit of zero on July 5.

“You can’t sell it, you can’t serve it, you can’t buy it at a restaurant,” Atlantic Shark Institute executive director Jon Dodd said. “It is off the menu, off the table for everyone. You cannot touch them.”

University of Rhode Island master’s students Colby Kresge and Julian Garrison said the ban is too short.

“A two-year ban is such a small time that to expect such positive results from that is just expecting a Band-Aid to fix a broken arm,” Kresge said.

Join the 12 News crew as we dive deep into the world of sharks in our new 12 on 12 Digital Original.

More on Sharks: Shark Tagging 401 🦈 Shark Patrol 🦈 Inside the Belly of the Beast 🦈 ‘The Ferrari of the Ocean’ 🦈 Shark Camp 🦈 Shark Quiz 🦈Track Sharks in Real Time 🦈 Further Reading and Resources