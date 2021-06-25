Police Body Worn Cams: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Monday

Used by police departments across the country, body-worn cameras have frequently been front and center in the news.

Soon, officers all around Rhode Island will be equipped with the devices, including state police, who just tested their use through a pilot program.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, Target 12 Investigator Tim White sits down with Col. James Manni, superintendent of the R.I. State Police, who discusses what went right and what went wrong with the pilot program, outlines the plan for the cameras, and addresses troopers’ concerns.

See the full, exclusive interview as we take an in-depth look at Police Body-Worn Cams Monday on 12 News at 5 and WPRI.com.