Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Tuesday at 5

George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And so many others.

Their deaths have sparked protests across the country and heightened discussions about race and racism.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, we’re moving the conversation forward and sharing advice from an expert on how to talk to your children about these difficult topics.

Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Tuesday at 5 p.m. exclusively on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 News App.

