Portsmouth teen using his love of the ocean to help combat COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — From a young age, Charlie Mottur has been inspired by the sea. At just 14-years-old he created his first business, Sakonnet Divers, an underwater hull cleaning company.

But recently, he’s turned his knowledge of the sea into a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You might even recognize them — buffs — often worn to protect against the sun.

“If you’re out in a public space and you can pop it up really easy and it’s really comfy.”

Charlie always wanted to create an apparel company in addition to his boat bottom cleaning business. “I saved my money from that and invested it in this,” he said.

The buffs he’s created are helping in the fight against coronavirus in more ways than one, also raising money for a good cause.

“After about a month of sales I quickly raised about 2,000 dollars, which I made a donation to the United Way and my plan is to create more donations with everyone’s help to buy buffs and I can make more donations and everyone can be safe.”

The rising Portsmouth High School senior is donating all profits to COVID-19 relief through the United Way, which then distributes funds to organizations in Rhode Island that need it the most. In the process, he’s getting his logo out there for all to see, and reminding everyone of the difference one person can truly make when thinking of others.

