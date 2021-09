PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- When Tina Spears' son had a traumatic brain injury as a young child, he was sent to the newborn intensive care unit for a month.

After he was released, doctors told Spears he needed the Early Intervention Program, a government-funded program administered through nongovernmental providers that offers a slate of physical, occupational and speech therapies to infants and toddlers with developmental delays.