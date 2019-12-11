Debuting Tuesday: 12 on 12 – The Business of Cannabis

Breaking News
No bail for suspect in Woonsocket woman's murder
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cannabis industry is growing in Rhode Island – from small businesses to big ones. Out of state corporations and big-name investors from all over are making a bet on the smallest state in the country.

With Rhode Island on the brink of expanding medical marijuana – not to mention millions of dollars on the line – is the Ocean State ready for legalization?

Watch “12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis” debuting Tuesday at 5.p.m. on WPRI.com and on the WPRI 12 News App.

