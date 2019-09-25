An American Debate: 12 on 12 Digital Original

Breaking News
AN AMERICAN DEBATE:  Immigration. Deportation. The border wall. Sanctuary cities. They’re all parts of an American Debate that’s been going on for years – if not decades. For this month’s 12 on 12 Digital Original, Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau brings you an in-depth look at all sides. See the steps local immigrants are taking on their journey to become naturalized citizens. Hear local leaders on what they think needs to be done to crack down on undocumented immigrants. WATCH NOW & GET THE FULL STORY »

