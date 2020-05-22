12 RESPONDS //
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday

12 on 12
Posted: / Updated:

It’s been an unusual spring for all of us, and especially so for families involved in youth sports. Instead of hearing the crack of the bat or goals being scored, fields sit quiet as a result fo the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this month’s 12 on 12 Digital Original, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis talks to athletes, coaches and organizers about the disappointment of not being able to play, as well as what the future might hold.

Watch this 12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined when it debuts Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News App.

