12 on 12: ‘The War on Alzheimer’s’ debuts Wednesday at 5 pm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The War on Alzheimer’s is a battle being waged on several fronts. Millions of Americans are living with it, fifty-four thousand Rhode Islanders are caring for someone with this memory robbing disease, and the medical and research community is on the verge of breakthroughs.

In our next 12 on 12 Digital Original, meet some of those impacted by Alzheimer’s. While there may be no cure right now, meet one local doctor who believes that we will see a cure in our lifetime.

“The War on Alzheimer’s” debuts Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and the 12 News app.

