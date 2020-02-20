12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids

12 on 12
Posted:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From addicts and their families to first responders saving lives, opioids have impacted and continue to impact thousands in Southern New England.

In our next 12 on 12 Digital Original, we take an emotional look at the Impact of Opioids. We’ll show you how one local man hit rock bottom, a family suffered a heartbreaking loss and a star athlete found his way to recovery, as well as introduce you to the medical professionals on the front line.

This 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and on the WPRI 12 News App.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

