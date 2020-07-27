12 on 12: Summer Weather Threats

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From thunderstorms to flash flooding and heat waves, we’ve seen our fair share of severe weather so far this summer.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, the Pinpoint Weather Team gives you an in-depth look at some of the threats the summer season can bring to help you stay prepared.

Summer Weather Threats: a 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News App.

12 on 12 Digital Originals by Eyewitness News