12 on 12: State of the Bay debuts Wednesday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is the Ocean State and Narragansett Bay is at its heart and soul. Along with memorable summers, the bay is a big part of the state’s history and economy.

But from pollution to oil spills and climate change, Narragansett Bay has had and continues to have its challenges. What does the future hold for this iconic body of water?

In our next 12 on 12 Digital Original, Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo takes a look at how the bay is doing now and what its future may look like.

A “12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay” debuts Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and on the WPRI 12 News App.

