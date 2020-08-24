12 on 12 Digital Original: Distance Learning Divide debuts Wednesday at 5

Local school districts continue planning for the start of school and we know many will begin the year incorporating distance learning. But, how does that impact at-risk and minority students and their parents and teachers? In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original: Distance Learning Divide, we’re getting answers from top education and community leaders.

Watch our 12 on 12 Digital Original: Distance Learning Divide exclusively on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News app starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

12 on 12 Digital Originals by Eyewitness News