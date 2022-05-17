Democratic Primary Poll Results

12 News/Roger Williams University Poll – May 2022

Rhode Island Democratic Primary Voters

Jump to results: Governor | Lt. Gov | McKee job rating | Biden job rating | Top issues

Methodology: Fleming & Associates of Cumberland, Rhode Island, conducted the survey of 400 likely Rhode Island Democratic primary voters on behalf of WPRI 12 and Roger Williams University. Additional interviews were conducted to generate the subsample of 250 likely Democratic primary voters in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District.

The cellphone (93%) and landline (7%) interview poll was conducted Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12, with registered voters who said they were very likely (75%), somewhat likely (14%) or 50-50 (11%) to vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.

The survey has an overall margin of sampling error of plus or minus approximately 4.9 percentage points, but the margin of error is slightly lower (approximately 4.0 percentage points) for responses selected by very high or very low percentages of the total sample.

For the subsample of 250 voters in the 2nd Congressional District, the survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus approximately 6.2 percentage points, but the margin of error is slightly lower (approximately 5.2 percentage points) for responses selected by very high or very low percentages of the total sample.