The 20th annual CVS Health Charity Classic events series tees off this year on Thursday, June 20 and runs through Monday, June 24, drawing some of the biggest names in golf to the greens of Rhode Island Country Club.

The charitable event series kicks off with Crave RI, a two-day food and beverage festival in downtown Providence on June 20 and 21, followed by two days of exciting golf activities. Sunday, June 23 is Community Day with free admission to the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am including free parking and family fun.

Again this year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media partner of this charitable local community event.

Schedule of Events: Thursday, June 20

Crave RI – Dunkin’ Donuts Center

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM Friday, June 21

Crave RI – Dunkin’ Donuts Center

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM Sunday, June 23

Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am – Rhode Island Country Club

8:00 AM – Gates Open Monday, June 24

CVS Health Charity Classic – Rhode Island Country Club

8:00 AM – Gates Open

9:45 AM – First Professional Tee Time

10:45 AM – All Kids Can Three Hole Challenge (presented by Kimberly Clark)

2:45 PM – 18 Green Awards Ceremony

The CVS Health Charity Classic is one of Rhode Island’s largest charitable event series, including a golf tournament featuring some of the world’s top professional golfers and a two-day food festival highlighting local restaurants, breweries, and vineyards. Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $22 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families. For additional information on the CVS Health Charity Classic, please visit www.cvshealthcharityclassic.com. Follow the Charity Classic on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on the event as they happen.

