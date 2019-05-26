UPDATE: 22nd Annual CVS Health Charity Classic Announces Postponement

Crave RI – The Food Festival of the CVS Health Charity Classic

The CVS Health Charity Classic Event Series, entering its 21st year, will kick-off with the second annual Crave RI food festival on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in the heart of Downtown Providence.

Kicking off the 2019 event series, this two-day, family-friendly culinary celebration featuring Rhode Island’s finest will include 100 restaurants and more than 150 beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverage profiles. The food festival will return to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in the heart of Providence on June 20 and 21. Enjoy sample tastings from: Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen, Anchor Toffee, Hometown Café & Poke Bar, Newport Vineyards and many more.

All proceeds from the event will support charitable organizations across Southern New England.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/CharityClassic, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet are subject to additional taxes and fees.

Again this year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media partner of this charitable local community event.

The mission of the CVS Health Charity Classic is to give back to the community and provide assistance to charitable organizations that focus on helping the community year-round all while working to reduce the impact of the event series on the environment. All proceeds from Crave RI and the Charity Classic event series will support those charitable organizations across Southern New England. The Charity Classic will be employing efforts to further the commitment to sustainability and a zero waste goal.

