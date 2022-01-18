What’s In Your Fridge? No Food Waste with Chef Alison Sweepstakes

Chef Alison Mountford, Founder and CEO of Ends+Stems, will join The Rhode Show to show how to reduce household food waste by cooking meals with leftovers! Together with Gil’s Appliances, one lucky viewer will have the chance to win a Bosch refrigerator with FarmFresh technology to keep food fresher for longer!

On March 15th at 9:00 AM, the winner and runner-ups will be announced live on The Rhode Show! The first runner-up will receive a personalized cooking class for four people with Chef Alison Mountford. The second runner-up will receive a Proclamation Goods Co. “The Proclamation Duo” three-piece cookware set.