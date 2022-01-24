Contests & Sweepstakes on WPRI.com

Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Based on the Oscar-winning film, An Officer and a Gentleman is a timeless love story that features triumph over adversity. The new musical features songs like “Up Where We Belong,” Higher Love,” and “Lost in Your Eyes.” An Officer and a Gentleman at the Providence Performing Arts Center, February 18th-20th!

Celebrate with your Valentine this year and enter for a chance to see An Officer and a Gentleman at the Providence Performing Arts Center and win other great prizes!

The winner will receive two tickets to An Officer and a Gentleman on February 18th at 7:30 PM and a sterling silver diamond heart necklace courtesy of Ross Simon!

The first runner-up will receive two tickets to An Officer and a Gentleman on February 18th at 7:30 PM and a $250 gift certificate to Blue Sky Spaworks!

The second runner-up will receive two tickets to An Officer and a Gentleman on February 18th at 7:30 PM and a 1 ½ lb. assorted chocolates heart box courtesy of Sweenor’s Chocolates!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com