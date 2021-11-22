The Verizon Ugly Sweater Contest

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
Top Stories
Autopsy: 5-year-old boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Don’t leave your Thanksgiving leftovers out for too long, food safety expert warns
Northern Border Regional Commission to receive $150M from Infrastructure package
AAA: High gas prices not deterring holiday travelers
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 transmission rate highest since February in RI; 1,100 new cases
Video
Top Stories
Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline
Video
Fall River, New Bedford have lowest child vaccination rates in Bristol County
Video
McKee urges fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders to get COVID boosters before Thanksgiving
Video
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
‘In all our communities’: Fake pills increasingly common in RI, investigators say
Video
Top Stories
RI state workers could get $3,000 vaccine bonuses under tentative union agreement
Video
McKee allocates over $11 million to launch new municipal education offices
Video
‘Get them off the street before they shoot somebody’: AG launches new crime-fighting initiative
Video
Expert: 2 to 4 bodies per grave in state cemetery under Route 37
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Hall of Fame ballot
Top Stories
URI football fails to make FCS playoffs
PC men’s soccer defeats reigning champs to advance in NCAA tournament
Bryant men’s basketball snaps 3-game skid
Mitchell blocks 8 shots, URI wins defensive battle with BC
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: What Happened to Debra Melo?
Video
Target 12: Counterfeit Pills
Video
11/11/2021: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; reporters’ roundtable
Video
Target 12: Contract Controversy
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Online shopping tips to help you navigate the holidays
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Video
Shop local and support Small Business Saturday
Video
Find Paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas
Video
Keep your holiday spending in check
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
The Verizon Ugly Sweater Contest
Contests
Posted:
Nov 22, 2021 / 04:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2021 / 04:41 PM EST
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Don't Miss
Big Blue Bug getting lit for 29th year
Video
WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida
Video
VIDEO: Alpacas on the loose in West Springfield
Gallery
Pawtucket business owner giving away 600 turkeys, jackets to 2 communities
Video
Birthday parade honors Newport man turning 100
Video
Providence church carries on 103-year-old parishioner’s wish to help the less fortunate
Video
Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams