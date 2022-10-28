Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.



3 winners will be selected to win a pair of tickets on November 11th!

Show Date: November 16th, 2022



To purchase tickets or additional shows visit: https://www.thevetsri.com/events/