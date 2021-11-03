Straight No Chaser: Back In The High Life Sweepstakes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We may still be weeks from Thanksgiving, but CBS is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of the year by putting out their schedule of holiday specials, which includes some new additions this year.

The festivities start a bit earlier than usual with Adele: One Night Only at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14. This primetime special will preview the global superstar's first new material in six years with premiere performances of several never-before-heard songs plus classic hits. The night will also feature an exclusive interview by Oprah Winfrey.