From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Enter today for your chance to win four tickets to see SIX, coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, April 11th through the 23th.

Enter now for your chance to win 4 tickets to SIX at PPAC on April 11th at 7:00 PM!

To purchase tickets to this show or view upcoming shows, click here