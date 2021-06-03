Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry Sweepstakes

Enter to win four roundtrip tickets on the traditional ferry from Point Judith to Block Island!

Hop on the Block Island Ferry and let it whisk you away to carefree island life with speed and ease. Whether it’s a daycation, weekend getaway or an extended stay, the island will rejuvenate even the weariest of souls. Visitors enjoy Block Island’s 17 miles of free public beaches and excellent dining, shopping, snorkeling, parasailing, hiking, biking and exploring. Whatever you’re up for, you’ll find it on the island.

The Block Island Ferry has been a long-standing part of the Block Island experience, and visitors enjoy the trip there just as much as they enjoy the island itself. Transporting yourself to a relaxing and carefree getaway is as simple as stepping off the ferry into a little slice of paradise right in your own backyard!