PPAC’s Pretty Woman: The Musical Sweepstakes

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RI DLT to launch new phone queue, online status checker for unemployment claims
Video
Top Stories
RI will soon require unemployment recipients to prove they’re looking for work, acting DLT director says
Video
Inside the new, drier home for RI’s historic documents
Video
Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head
Video
Police looking for person who stole car with 3-year-old in back seat
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Vaccine 101
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Inside the new, drier home for RI’s historic documents
Video
Top Stories
RI keeps 2 US House seats, despite dire forecasts
Video
Unlike MA and CT, no immediate plans to resume J&J vaccine use in Rhode Island
Video
‘Sorry it’s come to this’: RI lawmaker goes to AG to get hidden Slater Hospital docs
Panel backs pay raises for some Providence leaders; mayor could get $150,000
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
RI high-risk indoor youth sports back to competition; larger crowds permitted
Video
Top Stories
Pawtucket Times – Woonsocket Call’s Brendan McGair joins Rosie Langello on the Sports Wrap
Video
Agnes Paye’s journey helped build Kwity Paye’s strength and success
Video
March 24 HS football roundup: North Attleboro wins Century game, Lasalle and Hendricken remain undefeated
Video
Band of the Week: Portsmouth High School
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Target 12: An exclusive look inside the state archives
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/23/2021: NAACP’s Jim Vincent; week in review
Video
Small But Strong: Signs of hope
Video
Newsmakers 4/16/2021; Sen. Reed on Afghanistan; week in review
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Shad Gandy Kaydea?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Cacio e Pepe
Video
Top Stories
Recapping the Oscars with Entertainment Tonight
Video
Tilt the odds in your favor with peer-to-peer real estate matching platform
Video
Citizens’ Head Start & Early Head Start programs help families in need
Video
The Rhode Show Rewind: April School Vacation Week
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
PPAC’s Pretty Woman: The Musical Sweepstakes
Contests
Posted:
Apr 26, 2021 / 05:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 26, 2021 / 05:44 PM EDT
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Don't Miss
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Video
Standing the test of time, Rustic Drive-In celebrates 70 years
Video
After millions of deliveries over more than 3 decades, Coventry postman decides to hang up his mailbag
Video
Wicked Tulips allowing guests to safely frolic through the flowers in new Exeter location
Video
If DC gets statehood, RI will no longer be the smallest state
Video
Small But Strong: East Providence boy’s memory spans far beyond the city
Video
Turtle crashes through windshield, hits passenger in head; both OK
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams