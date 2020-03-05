PPAC’s Blue Man Group & Dinner Giveaway

Enter to win two tickets to Blue Man Group at the Providence Performing Arts Center on March 3, 2020 and a $100 gift card to Providence Coal Fired Pizza!

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the exciting and spectacular show that is Blue Man Group. And now, the Blue Men return with a new touring show — Blue Man Group Speechless Tour. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and profound absurdity. We see fun in your future. If you like normal, think again — ‘cause Blue Man Group is a rollicking rave of a good time. Join us in Providence and experience a new blue.