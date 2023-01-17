Calling all good citizens!

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite, is coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center!

February 18th & 19th!

The PAW Patrol is on the lookout for Adventure Bay’s Top Heroes in the brand-new live show. The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo-Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo-Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

Enter now for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets!

