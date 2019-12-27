Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Contests & Sweepstakes on WPRI.com

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music Giveaway

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Enter to win four tickets including a Meet and Greet to Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music on February 2, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

You’re invited to sing, dance, clap, cheer and move to the music with your friends from Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue’s Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing in an unforgettable musical spectacular! Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they team up with their Nick Jr. friends, live on stage together for the first time ever, in a one-of-a-kind adventure sure to excite the whole family!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com