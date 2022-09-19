Something tasty is heading to your hometown! America’s favorite cooking show is coming to The VETS in Providence with MasterChef Junior Live! This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage!



Season Eight Winner, Liya, along with finalist Grayson and fan-favorites A’Dan and Molly will all hit the road with returning Host Mac Dassatti to serve up a perfectly balanced good time for fans of all ages. See the chefs take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.



Celebrate all things MasterChef with a VIP Experience! Limited packages are available that include a pre-show meet and greet, signed merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.



It’s a recipe for a guaranteed good time!



To purchase tickets or additional shows visit: https://www.thevetsri.com/events