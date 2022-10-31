The Tony Award-Winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, is coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 15th through the 20th.



This epic and uplifting story is one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history! Les Misérables, coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 15th through the 20th.



Enter today for your chance to win four tickets to see the show on November 15th at 8pm and dinner at Hemmingway’s!



To purchase tickets or additional shows visit: Les Misérables