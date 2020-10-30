Home for the Holidays

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots
Top Stories
Your News in 60 Seconds: October 30
Video
Newsmakers 10/30/2020: Mass. 4th Congressional District Debate
Video
Newsfeed Now: Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
Video
Second stimulus checks: How negotiations went from optimistic to ugly
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
The Democratic vote in RI slumped in 2016 – will it rebound in 2020?
Top Stories
Report: Number of people buying Halloween costumes down this year
Video
Teachers decry decision to keep school open with dozens of quarantines
Video
Here’s how RI cities and towns have voted in every presidential race since Reagan
Video
12 Responds: What if I have to quarantine last-minute and can’t vote in person on Election Day?
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Patriots continue preparations for first-place Bills
Top Stories
Travis Roy, BU player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45
Dunk, Ryan Center update air filtration systems, but it may be a while before fans are allowed back
Video
Report: Julian Edelman expected to miss Sunday’s game due to knee injury
Video
Big Game Bound Week 8: Key AFC, NFC matchups
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Your News in 60 Seconds: October 30
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/30/2020: Mass. 4th Congressional District Debate
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Vernon Lomba?
Video
Newsmakers 10/9/2020: Warwick Mayor Debate
Video
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: Oct. 30
Video
Top Stories
Scary Movie Trivia for Halloween
Video
12 News personalities share Halloween memories & plans
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Once in a Blue Moon…
Video
A 2020 Evening of Wishes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 12:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 12:58 PM EDT
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Don't Miss
McRib is back: McDonald’s fan-favorite available nationwide for first time since 2012
RI youth task force leads ‘Why I Care’ social media campaign
Video
Providence hopes to cast ‘star sapling’ as city’s Christmas tree this year
National Cat Day: 8 weird things cats do and why
Netflix raises subscription prices
Video
Barrington family creates unique candy delivery system for trick-or-treaters
Video
Dog who went missing minutes before owners’ wedding has been reunited with family
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams