It’s spooky, imaginative and fun! It’s time for the Halloween Photo Contest! Here’s your chance to show us your Halloween creativity! Each day there’s a different category just for you with daily prizes from our sponsors!  

Winners will be announced live on The Rhode Show the week of October 26th, weekdays @ 9 AM! Get creative, take a picture and send it to be entered!

Monday – Best Pet Costume
Prize: 10 tickets to the Haunted Labyrinth

Tuesday – Best Halloween Costume
Prize: $100 gift certificate to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

Wednesday – Best Pumpkin Carving
Prize: $100 gift certificate to US Party Company & $100 gift certificate to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

Thursday – Best Home Halloween Decorations
Prize: $100 gift certificate to Providence Picture Frame & $100 gift certificate to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

Friday – Spookiest Kid Costume
Prize: $100 gift certificate to Edible Arrangements & $100 gift certificate to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

