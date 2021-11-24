Cirque Dreams Holidaze Sweepstakes

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: What are the charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing?
Top Stories
Thousands of Rhode Islanders get false close-contact alerts due to technical issue
Tracking the Tropics: Was 2021 hurricane season as active as predicted?
Warwick police ID man shot, killed by officer during armed standoff
Video
Carjacking suspect leaves selfie on victim’s phone
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Thousands of Rhode Islanders get false close-contact alerts due to technical issue
Top Stories
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
Top Stories
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
Video
Mass. hospitals to halt some procedures to free up COVID beds
The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing
Acting principal named at Warwick school dealing with post-homecoming COVID outbreak
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI announces plan to create standalone psychiatric hospital in Cranston
Top Stories
76% of Providence Police officers have been vaccinated against COVID
Video
RI state trooper under investigation for alleged cruiser tryst
Video
Scandals, lawsuits leave Fall River Police Department in turmoil
Video
‘In all our communities’: Fake pills increasingly common in RI, investigators say
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: We preview Thanksgiving’s football feast and interview Colts sack-master Robert Mathis
Video
Top Stories
Fairlawn Cardinals in search of national title
URI lets big lead slip away in loss at FGCU
Video
PC can’t keep up with UVA in Legends Classic Championship Game
Video
Pilgrim to play Thanksgiving game against Johnston after rival Toll Gate bows out
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts at 5
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: What Happened to Debra Melo?
Video
Target 12: Counterfeit Pills
Video
11/11/2021: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; reporters’ roundtable
Video
Target 12: Contract Controversy
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Perfect Pan Gravy
Video
Top Stories
RI Foundation shares Trinity/Food Bank Matching Gifts Initiative
Video
Eye on RI: getting holiday ready while giving back
Video
Thanksgiving-inspired drinks with The Cocktail Guru
Video
Christmas has arrived at LITE 105
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Cirque Dreams Holidaze Sweepstakes
Contests
Posted:
Nov 24, 2021 / 12:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2021 / 12:26 PM EST
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Don't Miss
La Salette’s lights display returns to brighten this holiday season
Video
‘You can’t find that anywhere else’: Small business event makes it easy to shop local
Video
The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing
This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Rhode Island
Video
Dream job alert: Get paid to watch 25 Christmas movies
Big Blue Bug gets lit for 29th year
Video
WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams