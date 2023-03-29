He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Providence!

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

BEETLEJUICE coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, April 25 – April 30, 2023.

Enter now for your chance to win 4 tickets to Beetlejuice at PPAC on April 25th at 7:00 PM PLUS, a $100 Gift Card to Providence Coal Fired Pizza!

To purchase tickets to this show or view upcoming shows, click here