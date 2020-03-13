Breaking News
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest cancelled due to NCAA Tournament cancellation

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

We apologize for any disappointment that this may have caused.

We look forward to you joining our many other contests we frequently offer here on wpri.com.

