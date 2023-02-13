The State Ballet of Rhode Island is excited to announce the return of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a story ballet in two acts to the fascinating music of Joseph Horovitz.

Follow Alice as she escapes through her dreams to a magical adventure in a fantasy land populated by several peculiar creatures, such as the loveable White Rabbit, the hysterical Mad Hatter, a grumpy Caterpillar, the Queen of Hearts, and Cheshire Cat.

Enter now for your chance to win! 4 winners will be selected!

The First 2 Winners will receive – two tickets to the 1:30pm performance on 4/1 PLUS two tickets for the 12pm Mad Hatter Tea Party at the Park Theater on 4/1!

The other 2 Winners will receive – two tickets to the 5:30pm performance on 4/1!

To purchase tickets to this show or view upcoming shows, click here