Tootsie is coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, October 25th through the 30th. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, who ends up landing the role of a lifetime!

You could win four tickets to see the show, and dinner at Providence Coal Fired Pizza!

Enter today for your chance to win! Tootsie, coming to The Providence Performing Arts Center, October 25th through the 30th. Part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

To purchase tickets or additional shows visit: Tootsie at PPAC