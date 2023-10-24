As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 will again recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

WPRI 12 will identify, feature and celebrate local women in Southern New England that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month; it’s about what they do, day in and day out, and to celebrate these women properly, we will highlight and recognize their accomplishments. We will not only tell their stories, but also honor the women in these stories.

Please nominate only local women who currently reside in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts. For nominations of women outside our area, check each of our other Nexstar regional TV stations as this contest is nationwide.

