2022 Remarkable Women Contest

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 again will recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative in its second year to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

WPRI 12 will identify, feature, and celebrate local women in Southern New England that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out and to celebrate these women properly, we will highlight and recognize their accomplishments. …we will not only tell their stories, but also HONOR the women in these stories.

The Remarkable Women contest entry period runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31, 2021. In early 2022, we’ll highlight four local woman who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award as well as crown our local Southern New England winner.

