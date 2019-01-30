2019 Contest & Sweepstakes Winners

Live Now
Remarkable Women

Run dates: 12/13/19-12/31/19

Home for the Holidays

Run dates: 11/13/19-12/21/19

Congratulations to:

Richard Wright

PPAC’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Giveaway

Run dates: 11/27/19-12/11/19

Congratulations to:

Susan Brayton

PPAC’s The Nutcracker Giveaway

Run dates: 11/25/19-12/5/19

Congratulations to:

Lisa Sidibe

PPAC’s Come From Away Giveaway

Run dates: 11/19/19-11/20/19

Turkey Dinner Giveaway

Run dates: 11/4/19-11/20/19

Congratulations to:

Chester Duclos

Auto Racing

Run dates: 2/17/19-11/17/19

Congratulations to:

Sarah Sirois

Karen George

Grand Prize: Karen George

The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway

Run dates: 9/16/19-11/6/19

Congratulations to:

Lucie Blais

Nancy Drew Clue Contest

Run dates: 10/9/19-10/31/19

Congratulations to:

Amanda Martin

Dawn Mowry

Susan Gavitt

Sebastian Shoup

PPAC’s Aladdin Giveaway

Run dates: 9/30/19-10/20/19

Congratulations to:

Rebecca Raposa

PPAC’s Margaritaville Giveaway

Run dates: 9/9/19-9/22/19

Congratulations to:

Donna Higgins

Block Island Ferry

Run dates: 6/3/19-8/22/19

Congratulations to:

Norma Salisbury

Kristine Ferrare

Jonathan Alves

Kara O’Rourke

Bryan Tavares

Melissa Paira

Paul Lacroix Jr.

Stephanie Ortz

Lisa Chase

90210 Trivia

Run dates: 8/12/19-8/16/19

Congratulations to:

Brian Palazzo

Bling Eye Wear Giveaway

Run dates: 6/17/19-6/30/19

Congratulations to:

Emerson Miller

Furniture Clearance Center Recliner Giveaway

Run dates: 6/19/19-6/30/19

Congratulations to:

Debra Shapiro

PPAC’s The Band’s Visit Giveaway

Run dates: 6/11/19-6/20/19

Congratulations to:

Harout Diarbian

Seekonk Grand Prix Giveaway

Run dates: 5/13/19-6/14/19

Congratulations to:

Joann Sullivan

CVS Health Charity Classic Ultimate Prize Pack

Run dates: 5/17/19-6/13/19

Congratulations to:

Sandra Sadlier

Crave RI

Run dates: 5/27/19-6/13/19

Congratulations to:

Michelle Rego

Dad-a-Day Photo Contest

Run dates: 5/22/19-6/9/19

Congratulations to:

Monday: Marquis Harper Jr.

Tuesday: Elaine Cottrell

Wednesday: Susan Hawkins

Friday: David Yabut

PPAC’s Waitress Giveaway

Run dates: 4/30/19-5/9/19

Congratulations to:

Holly Leonetti

Mom-a-Day Photo Contest

Run dates: 3/27/19-4/24/19

Congratulations to:

Monday: Kimberly Rutter

Tuesday: Gail Fitton

Wednesday: Miguel Sanchez

Thursday: Amanda Lemire

Friday: Emma Murray

Basketball Madness

Run dates: 3/17/19-4/6/19

Congratulations to:

Round 1: Derek Kurze

Round 2: Gary Pelletier

Round 3: Gary Pelletier

Round 4: John Karbonik

Round 5: Steve Foster

Round 6: Janice Pelletier

Overall Full Bracket: Gary Pelletier

Overall 16-Team Bracket: Gary Pelletier

Overall 4-Team Bracket: Janice Pelletier

Festival Ballet Providence’s Swan Lake Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Melissa McManus

Whiskey Republic Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Heather Smith-Rodrigues

PPAC’s Phantom of the Opera Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Karen George

New England Outdoor Living and Garden Show

Congratulations to:

Rebecca Wetmore

Carolyn Hawkins

Smugglers’ Notch Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Jonathan Gallishaw

Valentine’s Day Package Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Rita Phillips

PPAC’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Jamie Baldwin

Paw Patrol Live Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Kelly Kulpa

PPAC’s CATS Giveaway

Congratulations to:

Tracy Brouillard

FOX Pay Your Rent

Congratulations to:

Deborah Flinton

