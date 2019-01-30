2019 Contest & Sweepstakes Winners

Remarkable Women
Run dates: 12/13/19-12/31/19
Home for the Holidays
Run dates: 11/13/19-12/21/19
Congratulations to:
Richard Wright
PPAC’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Giveaway
Run dates: 11/27/19-12/11/19
Congratulations to:
Susan Brayton
PPAC’s The Nutcracker Giveaway
Run dates: 11/25/19-12/5/19
Congratulations to:
Lisa Sidibe
PPAC’s Come From Away Giveaway
Run dates: 11/19/19-11/20/19
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run dates: 11/4/19-11/20/19
Congratulations to:
Chester Duclos
Auto Racing
Run dates: 2/17/19-11/17/19
Congratulations to:
Sarah Sirois
Karen George
Grand Prize: Karen George
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
Run dates: 9/16/19-11/6/19
Congratulations to:
Lucie Blais
Nancy Drew Clue Contest
Run dates: 10/9/19-10/31/19
Congratulations to:
Amanda Martin
Dawn Mowry
Susan Gavitt
Sebastian Shoup
PPAC’s Aladdin Giveaway
Run dates: 9/30/19-10/20/19
Congratulations to:
Rebecca Raposa
PPAC’s Margaritaville Giveaway
Run dates: 9/9/19-9/22/19
Congratulations to:
Donna Higgins
Block Island Ferry
Run dates: 6/3/19-8/22/19
Congratulations to:
Norma Salisbury
Kristine Ferrare
Jonathan Alves
Kara O’Rourke
Bryan Tavares
Melissa Paira
Paul Lacroix Jr.
Stephanie Ortz
Lisa Chase
90210 Trivia
Run dates: 8/12/19-8/16/19
Congratulations to:
Brian Palazzo
Bling Eye Wear Giveaway
Run dates: 6/17/19-6/30/19
Congratulations to:
Emerson Miller
Furniture Clearance Center Recliner Giveaway
Run dates: 6/19/19-6/30/19
Congratulations to:
Debra Shapiro
PPAC’s The Band’s Visit Giveaway
Run dates: 6/11/19-6/20/19
Congratulations to:
Harout Diarbian
Seekonk Grand Prix Giveaway
Run dates: 5/13/19-6/14/19
Congratulations to:
Joann Sullivan
CVS Health Charity Classic Ultimate Prize Pack
Run dates: 5/17/19-6/13/19
Congratulations to:
Sandra Sadlier
Crave RI
Run dates: 5/27/19-6/13/19
Congratulations to:
Michelle Rego
Dad-a-Day Photo Contest
Run dates: 5/22/19-6/9/19
Congratulations to:
Monday: Marquis Harper Jr.
Tuesday: Elaine Cottrell
Wednesday: Susan Hawkins
Friday: David Yabut
PPAC’s Waitress Giveaway
Run dates: 4/30/19-5/9/19
Congratulations to:
Holly Leonetti
Mom-a-Day Photo Contest
Run dates: 3/27/19-4/24/19
Congratulations to:
Monday: Kimberly Rutter
Tuesday: Gail Fitton
Wednesday: Miguel Sanchez
Thursday: Amanda Lemire
Friday: Emma Murray
Basketball Madness
Run dates: 3/17/19-4/6/19
Congratulations to:
Round 1: Derek Kurze
Round 2: Gary Pelletier
Round 3: Gary Pelletier
Round 4: John Karbonik
Round 5: Steve Foster
Round 6: Janice Pelletier
Overall Full Bracket: Gary Pelletier
Overall 16-Team Bracket: Gary Pelletier
Overall 4-Team Bracket: Janice Pelletier
Festival Ballet Providence’s Swan Lake Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Melissa McManus
Whiskey Republic Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Heather Smith-Rodrigues
PPAC’s Phantom of the Opera Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Karen George
New England Outdoor Living and Garden Show
Congratulations to:
Rebecca Wetmore
Carolyn Hawkins
Smugglers’ Notch Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Jonathan Gallishaw
Valentine’s Day Package Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Rita Phillips
PPAC’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Jamie Baldwin
Paw Patrol Live Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Kelly Kulpa
PPAC’s CATS Giveaway
Congratulations to:
Tracy Brouillard
FOX Pay Your Rent
Congratulations to:
Deborah Flinton