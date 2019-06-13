Contest: Win Block Island Ferry Tickets

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
North Providence firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain
Top Stories
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
Wyatt board holds first meeting since protest
RI truck tolls net $7.26M in first year; 3rd location coming
US high court urged to take up texting suicide appeal
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Consumer Investigations
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI truck tolls net $7.26M in first year; 3rd location coming
Top Stories
Westerly aviation company has history of emergency landings involving planes towing banners
Nesi’s Notes: July 6
Exclusive look inside 1770 National Register home gutted for pot grow as suspect runs from feds
RI lawmakers spurn AG’s request to use grand jury for report on clergy abuse
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
BBB: Beware of vacation rental scams
Top Stories
Disney toy recalled over choking concerns
Top Stories
Neronha secures refunds for those sold ‘speculative’ Hamilton tickets
5 deaths, thousands of injuries caused by fireworks in 2018
Over 3 years, MassDOT paid $0 for pothole claims
Study on weight loss surgery gives ‘real hope’ to obese teens
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Aleksa Bjornson
Top Stories
Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again
Bruschi on stroke: We immediately knew what was happening
Will Blackmon, Kyle Rowley host combine at Bishop Hendricken
US beats Netherlands to capture 4th World Cup title
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
The Money Pros
Top Stories
Tuesday on Weather Week: Flipping the switch on power outages
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/5/2019: Political roundtables on RI, Mass.
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/28/2019: Congressman Joe Kennedy
Cold Case Cards: Who killed John Leatherwood?
Target 12: Moving the Needle
Newsmakers 6/21/2019: Sen. Judiciary Chair Erin Lynch Prata
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Keeping up with your studies in the Summertime
Top Stories
Family fun for your next road trip.
A Taste of Federal Hill’s History
In the Kitchen: Nutella Pizza
Launching into fun with Mad Science
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Rescue a Pet
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Contest: Win Block Island Ferry Tickets
Enter to win a 4-pack of Block Island Ferry Tickets
Don't Miss
North Providence firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain
Dog spooked by fireworks rescued off Johnson’s Pond
Dead llama mysteriously washes ashore at East Matunuck
Overnight stay at Cinderella’s Castle to be auctioned off for charity
End of an era: MAD magazine leaving newsstands after 67-year run
We have a wiener! Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title
Hot dog champ Joey Chestnut: I’ll ‘do what it takes’ to win
Target 12
Live Cams